Basketball Recruiting - Four-star forward Alex Fudge chooses LSU, will enroll early

“Like what everybody says are my weaknesses, body-wise and shooting, that’s what we’re primarily going to be working on when I first get there. The goal is to be at 215 by May.”

“Coach Wade invested so much time in me," Fudge said. "Making sure I was in the gym. Making sure I was getting my schoolwork right because he set down a plan. I’m leaving early in January [to enroll at LSU] and the plan just sounded amazing.

LSU added another piece to its solid 2021 class on Saturday in the form of Alex Fudge . The four-star forward committed to the SEC program giving the Tigers a long athletic forward who can handle the ball and play multiple positions.

Fudge, who will redshirt this season, also paid close attention to how LSU used Trendon Watford last season.

“Just watching Trendon. Coach Wade lets him be a point forward for the team. They are a great team. I think this year they could win a national championship. They play fast. He told me all he was missing was an athletic point forward. That’s where I can come in, being that I’ll have a head start, and play some valuable minutes my first year.”

The No. 47 ranked overall prospect in the Rivals150, Fudge chose LSU over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and USC. He is the No. 11 ranked power forward in his class.

He announced his commitment via social media at 2:24 p.m. ET in remembrance of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi.

Having one of the highest ceilings of any forward prospect in the 2021 class, Fudge is a long high level athlete with perimeter skills including the ability to make shots and improving ball skills. Fudge needs to add strength, but has the potential to play well above his current ranking.

Fudge is a high academic prospect and has been in the Early College program since the seventh grade. He has been taking college level courses since the eighth grade and for more than a year has been attending courses at Florida State College at Jacksonville. Students who successfully complete the Early College program receive a high school diploma and an associate degree, or up to two years of college credit.

LSU now has four 2021 commitments with Fudge being the highest rated among the four high school seniors. Joining him next fall will be four-star centers Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro plus wing Brandon Murray.



