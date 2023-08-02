Four-star forward Tyler Betsey has officially narrowed his list of college options to include just seven programs. On Wednesday, the Connecticut-based standout told Rivals he will now focus only on Alabama, Duke, Cincinnati, Creighton, Indiana, UConn and Villanova with a decision hopefully coming “in the early half of October.”

Alabama (upcoming official visit Sept. 9)

“I like their style of play. They run up and down the court and shoot a lot of 3s. I also like that they’ve been producing a good amount of NBA players. I’ve already gotten super close with assistant coach Preston Murphy. That’s my guy. They have shown a lot of love.”

Duke (upcoming visit Sept. 16)

“They gave their freshmen a lot of freedom this year. I like that they let them play through their mistakes, which ultimately led them to winning the ACC tournament and even winning a game in the national tournament. Then, the pedigree at Duke speaks for itself.”

Cincinnati (upcoming visit Sept. 23)

“Wes Miller pretty much just got there and they had a good season last year. I like knowing that I can be a guy to go in there and help start something off to make it easier for him and his future recruiting classes. I like that he’d be able to go to future recruits and say ‘we did this, this and this with Tyler Betsey.’ I like the freedom to be able to produce early in my career and being given big responsibility as a freshman. They just joined the Big 12, and that’s the best conference in the country. If I were to go there and do what I have to do, that gives me a super good shot at the NBA. Also, I’m super close with the coaching staff.”

Creighton (received an official visit in June)

“I like the way they play, they get up and down and shoot a lot of 3s. Then, the coach -- he’s laid back. The guys are cool, too. I got to hang out with them on my official visit and I liked them all. The coach really knows basketball and he lets his players hoop. In practice, they get a lot of teaching. Every workout is so serious there. They never have to get yelled at or anything because they are all so serious. I can tell the coaches set the tone early with them. The practices are high-level,”



