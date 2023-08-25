BALTIMORE, Md. – One of the breakout performers of the spring camp circuit, Nate Ament has seen his recruiting outlook change drastically over the last four months. A long list of major programs are now kicking the tires on the 6-foot-7 forward’s process.

Virginia, Iowa, Maryland and others have already offered, while schools such as Duke, Indiana and LSU have become involved as well. Ament recently spoke to Rivals about his upcoming campus visits and what he’s looking to glean from each.

ON HIS UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m going to Duke Sept. 16. I’m going to Virginia on Sept 8. Then, I’m going to Iowa sometime later in September. I have a couple other visits I’m supposed to be going on, but those aren't solid yet.”

ON SCHOOLS HE’S ALREADY VISITED:

“I did some unofficials last year. I was at, like, Virginia, Delaware and some other schools like that.”

ON VIRGINIA:

“They’re a very defense-oriented team. I like that. I know the guys are closely bonded over there. In my process, it’s important for me to see how closely the coaches are bonded with their players. So I like that a lot about UVA.”

ON DUKE:

“I’ve been talking to the coaches for a while now, so I’m looking forward to getting there and seeing it. I think it’s going to be an unofficial visit, but I just want to get there and get on campus.”

ON WHAT HE IS HOPING TO GET OUT OF HIS VISIT TO DURHAM:

“I just want to see how the players respond to the coaches and all that stuff. I want to see how they run the offense. They have a really free-moving offense. That’s important to me because I feel like I play best in that kind of offense.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH MOST:

“I’m hearing from Duke a lot. Then, LSU, Virginia and Indiana.”

ON INDIANA:

“I’ve been talking to them for a while now. Coach Mike Woodson is great. He’s been all over, being an NBA guy. He knows a lot about basketball and that’s a great thing to have in a head coach.”