SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The recruitment of Jaion Pitt is just getting started, even if that’s not obvious by looking at the class-of-2025 forward’s offer list. Schools such as Oklahoma State, Cal, Oregon, Utah State and Arizona State have already made things official with a scholarship offer, while programs such as UCLA, Washington and Utah are kicking the tires on his process.

The Canyon International Academy standout sat down with Rivals following one of his recent games at the Hoophall West Invitational to provide an update on where things stand in the early stages of his recruitment.





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Arizona State, Utah State, Oregon, a little bit from UCLA and some other schools. Those are the ones involved now.”

ON ARIZONA STATE

“I had a chance to talk to them a little bit but I’m probably most familiar with Oregon.”





ON OREGON

“I just liked what I know about the team and how they play. I talked to them and they talked about defensive energy, which I like a lot. It’s just stuff like that. They offered it a long time ago – April. I want to go up and visit.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’d say I can really get downhill and I’m good at finishing around the rim. I’m high energy on defense and I rebound well.”ON HIS DREAM SCHOOL“I don’t have one. I didn’t grow up really rooting for one school, so I don’t really have a dream school. I’m open to everyone the same.”