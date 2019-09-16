Ohio State kicked off its 2020 class thanks to the commitment of Eugene Brown. The four-star wing gave his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes following his official visit to the Big 10 program over the weekend.

“They were a great fit because, as I was hanging around the players, I noticed that they were all like-minded people who wanted to get better and play as a team. There is an amazing opportunity for me to come in and play big minutes due to the fact that they have no one like me on their roster,” Brown said about his college decision. “They are a great team of coaches who put lots of time and effort into the players in their program and they have a great history of player development and putting guys in the league which is what I want to do.”

He selected the OSU over Butler, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M. Slotted as the 82nd best prospect within the 2020 class, he now stands close to 6-foot-6 and is graced with a long set of arms and plenty of potential to tap into.