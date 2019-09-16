Four-star Eugene Brown commits to Ohio State
Ohio State kicked off its 2020 class thanks to the commitment of Eugene Brown. The four-star wing gave his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes following his official visit to the Big 10 program over the weekend.
“They were a great fit because, as I was hanging around the players, I noticed that they were all like-minded people who wanted to get better and play as a team. There is an amazing opportunity for me to come in and play big minutes due to the fact that they have no one like me on their roster,” Brown said about his college decision. “They are a great team of coaches who put lots of time and effort into the players in their program and they have a great history of player development and putting guys in the league which is what I want to do.”
He selected the OSU over Butler, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M. Slotted as the 82nd best prospect within the 2020 class, he now stands close to 6-foot-6 and is graced with a long set of arms and plenty of potential to tap into.
The four-star prospect first broke out last winter thanks to a barrage of shooting sprees in kicking off his junior year of high school ball. Shortly thereafter, he suffered a devastating leg injury that ended his season. Just now regaining a full bill of health, Brown was forced to sit out the majority of his senior travel season. However, he is someone that can change the entire complexion of a game thanks to his shot making abilities alone.
In a day where perimeter weapons have become of such great value, Brown is the ideal wing that can defend various positions, make shots and sports a strong feel and IQ for the game, due in part to his father being his high school coach.
The first member of Ohio State’s 2020 class, the Buckeyes could add two more this fall. Landing a low-post weapon is of their greatest concern. Next weekend, Zach Loveday will visit the Big 10 program and earlier this month, Zed Key took an official visit to the Buckeyes.