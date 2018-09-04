Four-star guard Ethan Morton, one of the more versatile guard prospects in the 2020 class, has scheduled a number of official and unofficial visits this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound standout is fresh off of an unofficial visit to Ohio State and has several other trips planned out for the next two months. Morton will visit Pitt on Sept. 8, Purdue on Sept. 14 (official), Indiana on Sept. 21(official), Marquette and Northwestern over the weekend of Oct. 12, Michigan on Oct. 19 and Stanford on Oct. 26 (official).

Morton is far from a college decision, so it's difficult to single out a favorite in his recruitment at this point.

What makes Morton such a prized recruit is the fact that he can play all three perimeter positions on the offensive end. His intellect, egoless approach and maturity bolsters his resume.



Look for Morton to remain patient with the recruiting process. Practically the entire Big Ten has prioritized him to date and, thanks to his grades, will not be short on elite academic pursuance.