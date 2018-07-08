Four-star Dwon Odom may begin to narrow his recruiting focus
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Dwon Odom spent the month of June working on his game and improving his jump shot, but he also started to take a deeper dive into the recruiting process.
He closed out the month by taking a weekend trip up to Cincinnati to see Xavier’s campus. Prior to the weekend, he also made stops at Auburn and Georgia for visits, and he also played in team camps at both Georgia and Georgia Tech.
The No. 52 overall prospect in the 2020 class also mentioned that Florida, Georgetown, TCU and USC have been involved in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “I know they are mostly known for football, but I saw this past season they did very well in basketball. That wouldn’t be a bad school to go to. Coach (Bruce) Pearl has a good staff. They should be good again this year.”
Georgia: “I like coach (Tom Crean) and coach Amir (Abdur-Rahim) also. Those guys are always telling me any time we talk how I can get better. We talk about a lot of basketball. I like their campus and everything was good there.”
Georgia Tech: “All my coaches like Georgia Tech. One of my AAU coaches (B.J. Elder) played at Georgia Tech. Their coaches like how I’ve been shooting the ball better lately and they think I can keep getting better and better. They think I can go there and be really good.”
Xavier: “Everything was good. I saw the entire campus. They showed their gym. Me and coach Travis Steele went over their playing style and watched film. I enjoyed everything they have to offer. I have a very close relationship with coach (Jonas) Hayes. He’s a funny guy. He calls me or texts me every day.”
RIVALS' REACTION
A weekend trip to Xavier may very well have put the Musketeers at the top of the list for the four-star point guard out of Georgia. Xavier has been very active in the Peach State since hiring Jonas Hayes away from Georgia in April and already lured Elias King in the 2019 class. Talk around Odom has long been that he wouldn’t stray too far away from home for college, which brings us back to Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Odom made two separate trips to Georgia in June and likes what Tom Crean is selling. He has a lot of Georgia Tech influence around that should keep the Yellow Jackets in this one until the end. Odom did indicate that he could start working towards a decision within the next few months.