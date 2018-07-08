Dwon Odom Courtesy of HoopSeen.com

Dwon Odom spent the month of June working on his game and improving his jump shot, but he also started to take a deeper dive into the recruiting process. He closed out the month by taking a weekend trip up to Cincinnati to see Xavier’s campus. Prior to the weekend, he also made stops at Auburn and Georgia for visits, and he also played in team camps at both Georgia and Georgia Tech. The No. 52 overall prospect in the 2020 class also mentioned that Florida, Georgetown, TCU and USC have been involved in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I know they are mostly known for football, but I saw this past season they did very well in basketball. That wouldn’t be a bad school to go to. Coach (Bruce) Pearl has a good staff. They should be good again this year.” Georgia: “I like coach (Tom Crean) and coach Amir (Abdur-Rahim) also. Those guys are always telling me any time we talk how I can get better. We talk about a lot of basketball. I like their campus and everything was good there.” Georgia Tech: “All my coaches like Georgia Tech. One of my AAU coaches (B.J. Elder) played at Georgia Tech. Their coaches like how I’ve been shooting the ball better lately and they think I can keep getting better and better. They think I can go there and be really good.” Xavier: “Everything was good. I saw the entire campus. They showed their gym. Me and coach Travis Steele went over their playing style and watched film. I enjoyed everything they have to offer. I have a very close relationship with coach (Jonas) Hayes. He’s a funny guy. He calls me or texts me every day.”

RIVALS' REACTION