Drew Timme produced some eye-opening stats this year as a junior for Richardson (Texas) Pearce. He carried his team to the third round of the state tournament and averaged 28 points and 18 rebounds along the way. As he gets ready to spend the travel season with Drive Nation, the four-star power forward has been a popular target for college coaches coming through the Lone Star State. Baylor, Purdue, Oklahoma have stopped in for in-home visits. Michigan coach John Beilein made the trip to his high school to see him work out. TCU and Kansas State plan to visit him at his school soon.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Baylor: “They have a good system and a good track record with post players, so that’s a plus for me.”

Purdue: “It’s the same thing with them. With them, it’s not just the track record with post players but the different types of post players.” Oklahoma: “I just like their style of play. It just benefits whoever is on and they just play to their players' strengths.” Michigan: “I get a lot of comparisons to Mo Wagner. They have a great program.” TCU: “It’s pretty close to home. Coach [Jamie] Dixon has really turned that program around.”

RIVALS' REACTION