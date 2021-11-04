Four-star Dennis Parker looking for the right fit

Dennis Parker, Jr. came in at No. 49 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update. This ranking makes the Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High small forward, the No. 11 prospect at his position in his class. Even with the 6-foot-6 wing missing most of his time with his Team Loaded (Va.) 3SSB 16u team, Parker, Jr. still carries a lot of interest from college programs. “I currently have offers from NC State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Rutgers and a few more,” Parker, Jr. said. “I would say, of my offers, I am hearing the most from NC State, Oklahoma State and Georgetown.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

NC State: “Growing up, I used to watch a lot of Dennis Smith and Cat Barber. I really looked up to both of those guys, and that piqued my interest in them.” Oklahoma State: “They just had the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with Cade Cunningham. They see me fitting into his role there and doing some of the things he did there.” Georgetown: “They are a pretty good program. My boy from Virginia, Mac McClung, started off there. I heard a lot about them from him and his situation, and that got me interested.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I just came back from injury, so a lot of schools haven’t seen me play in a while,” Parker, Jr. said. “Most of the schools talking to me have offered, but as I keep getting back to myself, maybe more will come over the next year. I have been on visits to Maryland, NC State, and Richmond. I don’t have anything scheduled, right now, until next year.” “I want to go to a program that has great chemistry, a program that is unselfish. On and off the court, I want to go to a coaching staff that will always build you.”

