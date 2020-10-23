Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Deebo Coleman announces three finalists

Deebo Coleman, a four-star shooting guard in the 2021 class, recently cut his long list of scholarship offers down to a final three schools. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Texas Tech remain in play for the Florida native and a decision isn’t too far away, perhaps as early as next week. As he approaches a decision, Coleman shared what stands out most about each of the schools remaining on his list.

Georgia Tech: “They were one of the schools that has been on me the longest going back to my eighth-grade year. They always say I’ll have a chance to have the ball in my hands. I like the coaching staff a lot. I feel like I have the best relationship with those coaches since I’ve been recruited by them the longest.” Ole Miss: “I’m real good friends with Daeshun Ruffin and we always communicate. We’ve talked about possibly teaming up together. The other thing with them is they’ve told me I can play the ‘1’ and the ‘2’. They said I could come off ball screens or play of the ball and come off down screens to catch and shoot.” Texas Tech: “They are also recruiting me as a ‘1’ and ‘2’. I just like the winning mentality they have. Any time I talk to the assistant coach, Coach Ulric [Maligi], he’s always saying how they are going to win a national championship this year. It’s a winning program with a winning history the last few years.”

