Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Deebo Coleman announces three finalists

Four-star Deebo Coleman announces three finalists
Deebo Coleman, a four-star shooting guard in the 2021 class, recently cut his long list of scholarship offers down to a final three schools. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Texas Tech remain in play for the Florida native and a decision isn’t too far away, perhaps as early as next week.
As he approaches a decision, Coleman shared what stands out most about each of the schools remaining on his list.
IN HIS WORDS
Georgia Tech: “They were one of the schools that has been on me the longest going back to my eighth-grade year. They always say I’ll have a chance to have the ball in my hands. I like the coaching staff a lot. I feel like I have the best relationship with those coaches since I’ve been recruited by them the longest.”
Ole Miss: “I’m real good friends with Daeshun Ruffin and we always communicate. We’ve talked about possibly teaming up together. The other thing with them is they’ve told me I can play the ‘1’ and the ‘2’. They said I could come off ball screens or play of the ball and come off down screens to catch and shoot.”
Texas Tech: “They are also recruiting me as a ‘1’ and ‘2’. I just like the winning mentality they have. Any time I talk to the assistant coach, Coach Ulric [Maligi], he’s always saying how they are going to win a national championship this year. It’s a winning program with a winning history the last few years.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Coleman hasn’t given a definitive timeline for a decision yet, but we have reason to believe it could come as soon as early next week. Right now, Georgia Tech could have a slight edge over the other two schools. The Yellow Jackets staff has been on Coleman the longest and was able to get him on campus for a visit last season before the sport shut down. Distance from home is also in Georgia Tech’s favor here as well.
That doesn’t mean this is a done deal, though.
Ole Miss has done a terrific job recruiting him, sharing its plan for him, and he’s built a really strong friendship with Ruffin to where it’s very realistic they decide to play together.
With Texas Tech, the success under Chris Beard and the player development is keeping it in the game here.