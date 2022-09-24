Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class in four-star Davin Cosby . The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter joins four-star Sam Walters and three-star R.J. Johnson as the Tide’s third commitment in the senior class.

Choosing Alabama: “I chose Alabama because on my first visit there, it just felt like home. Ever since they offered me, coach (Antoine) Pettway and coach Oats, they’ve just been genuine people. They’ve been very consistent since they offered me, and they were my first high major offer. I like their system, their play style, the way they coach the team, and I like the players on the team, they’re all cool and we got along together on the visit.”

Alabama staff’s vision for Cosby: “They want me to come in and be a dog and be a scorer. It’s more of a combo guard, you know, they shoot a lot of threes so they want me to just be myself. They don’t want me to change anything, they like the way I play.”

Relationship with other commits: “It’s cool, we just actually started talking to each other. They’re really cool people, and after I announce this commitment, we’ll probably talk even more.”