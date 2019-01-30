Kelly Kline/Under Armour

Darius Miles is in the middle of a highly productive junior season for St. Charles (Md.). The four-star small forward prospect in the 2020 class is averaging about 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as the season winds down. His recruitment is beginning to pick up a little bit. Most recently, he had interest come in from Ohio State and Pittsburgh. He already has offers from Georgetown, Rhode Island and St. Joe’s. Seton Hall and Xavier have also been by his school to check in on him, and he recently took an unofficial visit to Seton Hall for a game.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgetown: “I like the way they run their system. It’s a good program. They have some guys that I know. I like the way they play.” Ohio State: “They just started recruiting me. They want me to come see their school. They like the stuff I’ve been doing and they want to build a relationship with me.” Pittsburgh: “They also want me to see their school. I talked to them about Xavier (Johnson) and how he’s doing in their system, because I know him. We had a good talk.” Seton Hall: “It’s a good program. I’ve watched a few of their games. They don’t play too fast, but they’ll play at a pretty good pace.” Xavier: “Naji Marshall, I talk to him a little bit. I like the assistant coach (Jonas Hayes) that came up to see me at the school. We have talked for a good bit and he was cool.”

RIVALS' REACTION