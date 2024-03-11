“I’d say those are the schools that I hear from mostly,” said Adams, who checks in at No. 18 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025 . “We’re in season right now, so I’m kinda focusing on that more, but after the season I’ll look at everything more closely. But, yeah, the coaches stay in touch all the time.”

When asked which schools have been the most consistent with said communication, Adams reeled off Tennessee , Michigan , Michigan State , Indiana , Notre Dame and Villanova .

Darius Adams may be focusing his attention on making Chipotle Nationals as he leads La Lumiere down the home stretch of the high school basketball season, but that hasn’t stopped the multitude of college coaches circling him to let up on their communication.

Makes sense for one of the most dangerous scorers in the class, evident in his play last weekend at the Pete Hollis Invitational. Adams went 9 of 14 from the 3-point line and averaged 26 points a game for the Lakers.

That included a 30-point outburst in a win over Veritas Academy. Adams connected on 6 of 9 from three in that game.

“I’m always looking to attack, that’s just the way I think as a player,” Adams said. “I know that I can score on all three levels, but I’m just looking to make the right play every time, whether that’s with me taking the shot or giving to a teammate. I’m comfortable at either position.”

The versatile guard said he’s looking to take visits when the Lakers conclude their season, though, as it stands, he’s not sure where that will be yet.

“My goal is to get my list down to about five to seven in the spring, but we’ll see,” Adams said. “I just feel like it could cut down on the stress of everything. I’m not closed to any schools, but I’m not looking for any particular school to offer. I have great offers already, so it’s more about focusing on what I want and going from there.”