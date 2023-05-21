Rivals recently spoke with Adams about his recent offers and where his recruitment stands as he prepares to put a bow on his sophomore year at Manasquan (N.J.) High School.

Darius Adams has a reputation as one of the most reliable outside shooters in the 2025 class, but the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard is determined to prove that he's more than a 3-point threat with good length. So far, so good on that front, as Adams has seen his offer list grow this spring, as high-major programs all over the country are throwing their hats in the ring of his recruitment.

ON HIS RECENT OFFERS

“I just got offers from Florida State, Washington, Providence and some others during the live period. Then, I just have a lot of other coaches talking to my coach. They’re just watching me and ‘m showing them what I can do. I’m trying to show them I’m more than just a shooter.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would say I’m an all-around scorer that can also create for his teammates.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I really don't know yet because it’s so early for me. I’m definitely going to take visits in the fall, but I don't know where.”

ON FLORIDA STATE

“I had a chance to talk to Kevin Nickelberry, one of the assistants. I spoke with him on the phone. He was just saying he’s seen me play and he thinks I could be a really good player there.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“I talked to coach [Kim] English, the head coach, He just told me he’s looking forward to seeing me more and building a new relationship. He said he watched me during the live period and liked me a lot.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY IN THE NORTHEAST FOR COLLEGE

“It really doesn't matter to me. I’m seriously open to anyone and anywhere.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“Just like a style that fits me and a coach that actually cares about his players. I want a coach to develop me on and off the court.”