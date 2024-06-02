“When you’re playing against the best players in practice and taking everybody’s best shot in the games, it takes you to another level,” said Allen, who checks in at No. 94 overall in the Rivals 150. “I’m a big-time competitor, so that’s one of the biggest things that I loved about Montverde. I always want to be working toward taking my game higher.”

Dante Allen comes from the “pressure makes diamonds” school of thought, a mentality that helps him excel in the uber-competitive Nike EYBL with the NightRydas and one that he’ll implore next season when he joins defending Chipotle Nationals champion Montverde Academy.

He’s certainly done that this spring, helping the NightRydas sit atop the Nike EYBL standings at 14-1, averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game, despite playing alongside, arguably, the league’s best player Cameron Boozer (24.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game) and other five star prospects like Caleb Wilson and Cayden Boozer.

Allen’s production was a strong carryover from a stellar high school season where he averaged 21.2 points a game for Riviera Prep.

Naturally, those numbers have a slew of college basketball heavyweights in constant contact.

Allen will visit Villanova on June 3-4 and will visit Notre Dame on June 24-26.

Other programs that consistently call are Marquette, Michigan, Syracuse and Stanford according to Allen.

He said his initial thought was to close in on a decision before his senior season kicks off later this year but knows that some schools like for prospective recruits to take in the atmosphere of a home game.

“I get that,” Allen said. “I definitely don’t want to be waiting until after the season, so I may look at late November or early December, but we’ll see.”

Coaches rave about Allen’s versatility in the backcourt on both ends of the floor, and his ability to score efficiently at all three levels.

Still, the best part is his blue-collar approach and relentless motor at 6-foot-4.

“The college coaches tell me they don’t just see me in one position, they want me to play multiple roles,” Allen said. “I pride myself in being able to do a lot of things on the floor really well. The main thing is that I never want anyone to outwork me. I focus on that.”