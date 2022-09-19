On Monday afternoon, the Louisville Cardinals added another four-star to their 2023 recruiting class in Curtis Williams . He joins hometown prospect Kaleb Glenn as the second piece to Kenny Payne ’s class.

“I chose Louisville because they’re going to let me play my game on the court, and off of the court, I’ll be hanging around great people. The coaching staff and players are really close with one another, and I feel like I can get to where I want to go there."

"Coach Nolan (Smith) and Coach KP (Kenny Payne) called me the most from there. They have a vision for me to grow my confidence at Louisville. They say that I have the intangibles, that I just need to play more loose. They like that I can handle the ball, shoot, rebound, and guard 1 through 4. The coaches said that I’ve shown flashes of Dwyane Wade at same age, before his freshman year at Marquette."

"Louisville fans can look forward to an all-around player coming into their program. A player that can do it all, is a winner, a leader, and hungry.”