"I just started playing basketball when I got here a few years ago," said Omoruyi. "I haven't been playing basketball for long. I want to get to be able to put the ball down on the floor and make dribbles to get a basket."

A native of Nigeria who attends Roselle (N.J.) Catholic and ranks No. 62 nationally, Omoruyi is built like a college upperclassmen, plays with an incredible motor around the rim and is still very new to basketball.

In the class of 2020, four-star center Clifford Omoruyi is starting to make some noise.

Among the campuses that Omoruyi has seen thus far are West Virginia, Rutgers, UMass, Seton Hall, North Carolina and N.C. State. Most recently, Omoruyi stopped by UConn for a short visit.



"I went on an unofficial visit to UConn," said Omoruyi. "It was great, I got to watch them practice. They say that I would be a great fit for them as a center."

Though Omoruyi is a little raw on the offensive end of the floor, he does plenty of other good things and he definitely puts some fear into opposing players because of his shot-blocking.



"I run the floor and block shots," said Omoruyi. "I rebound and sometimes I change shots. When I come at guys, I make them lose control on how to shoot it."

For now, Omoruyi is locked into finishing his junior season and says that everybody is even.



"No school is any higher than another right now," said Omoruyi. "I'm taking my time to learn about these places."