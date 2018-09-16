Marcus Cunningham/MC Imagery

MARIETTA, Ga. – Christian Brown is not ready to make a college decision just yet. After taking an official visit to Clemson two weekends ago, Brown has re-opened his recruitment and is evaluating his options. While there was a thought that Brown would come to an early decision, that idea has quickly vanished. “I want to hold off a little longer,” he told Rivals.com. “Basically, just getting back from my injury, I just want to take my time with it and get everything situated with me and trying to get better by the day. I am just waiting for the right time and when it comes, I will know.” Brown stated that Clemson, Maryland, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State and UNLV are those that he speaks with the most often.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “The visit was good. I have been there a lot of times and the people are great there. The whole vibe was good. I have known Clyde (Trapp) for a long time so it was good seeing him and playing with him. We talked about the whole Clemson experience and how he likes it there and how I would fit. I talked to coach (Brad) Brownell and Steve Smith about everything and how I would be used there; the whole visit was great. “ Georgia: “Being down in Georgia now, they told me that they are going to be seeing me way more. I have been talking to all of their coaches way more along with Tom Crean. We have been developing a better connection and they have shown me a lot more interest.” Florida State: “They have a great campus and they’re known for its wings that have come out of that school, which is what I kind of am, a bigger wing or guard.” Ole Miss: “They want me to come up there and get up to the campus and see how it is. I haven’t been up to Ole Miss so they have been telling me how it is, their team and their past.” Maryland: “I have been there one time before for my cousin’s graduation and my family is from there but it is just a great program and the coaches are really good and they talk to me a lot.”

RIVALS' REACTION