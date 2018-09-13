Four-star Christian Braun in the midst of visit process
During July, one of the biggest risers in the senior class was wing Christian Braun. Things haven't slowed down for the No. 113 ranked player in 2019.The 6-foot-6 wing from Overland Park (Kans.) Bl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news