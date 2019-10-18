"I just felt like Coach (Jeff) Capel is going to help me get to the next level. I have a really good relationship with him and I felt like he kept it real with me from the start," Hugley said about his college decision. "Everything stood out from the fans, to the players, and also the vibe on campus there."

Pitt landed its primary target in the frontcourt on Friday in the form of Rivals150 center John Hugley. A four-star prospect from nearby Cleveland, Ohio, Hugley gives the Panthers a polished low-post weapon that they have failed to showcase in recent years.

One of the breakthrough performers from the travel season, Hugley was rewarded with over 30 scholarship offers. Choosing Pitt over Kansas State, Miami, NC State, and WVU, the big bodied center gives the Panthers a low post asset that can score off of a set of counters moves with his back to the basket, but also competes with a steady motor that helps him produce on the glass.

A rebounder, shot changer and low-post scorer thanks to a set of quality hands, he was a fine contributor for the Spiece Indy Heat team this summer. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he made over half of his shots from the floor and posted per-game averages of 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in less than 18 minutes of action.

Hugley is the third member of Pitt's 2020 class this fall. The Panthers are far from done as they continue to pursuit RJ Davis, Josh Hall and Earl Timberlake. Earlier this week, they secured the commitment from Max Amadasun, who will join Rivals150 forward Noah Collier next year in Oakland.