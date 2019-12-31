RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the top ranked point guards in the class of 2021, four-star Carter Whitt is off to a strong start and has plenty of high level options. The 6-foot-2 floor general at Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road broke down how his season has been going so far during the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

“We’ve been playing pretty well and I’m averaging a trip double," Whitt told Rivals.com. We haven’t won some games that we could have won but we’ve had a good start." Academically, Whitt could also enroll as a member of the class of 2020 or he could elect to stay in 2020. He's got Boston College, Clemson, Indiana, Maryland, N.C. State Nebraska, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among the many in contention and they like the way he leads.

“I’ve been playing well, scoring and getting my teammates involved," said Whitt. "I’m just trying to stay aggressive. I’m working on getting stronger, finishing through contact and my three ball, extending my range.”

IN HIS WORDS

Whitt has taken an official visit to Boston College and is in the process of setting up trips to Nebraska and Ohio State. He's also familiar with some of the more local programs like State, Wake and Tech. He discussed them all. Boston College: “I took an official visit to Boston College in the fall. BC was good. I liked it a lot up there. They are pushing (North Carolina pipeline) and they want me to come for next year.” N.C. State: “N.C. State they have stayed in contact. They had my AAU teammate commit and coach (Kevin) Keatts has come to see me a couple of times.” Nebraska: “(Fred) Hoiberg was a good coach at Iowa State and he put like 10 guys in the NBA in five years. The way they play, they space the floor and let their guards play."

Ohio State: “They’ve come down to see me a bunch. Coach (Chris) Holtmann has been down twice and that says a lot when the head coach is coming to see you, flying in. It’s Ohio State, they have all of the top facilities and stuff like that and they are winning at a high level.” Virginia Tech: “That was good. With coach (Mike) Young there they are going to be constantly winning in the ACC. The way they play, I like the way they play a lot.” Wake Forest: “Wake, coach (Rex) Walters I like him a lot. He’s come out to see me a bit and my dad went to school there so I’ve looked into them a bit.”

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?