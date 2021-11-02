Four-star Carl Cherenfant talks Florida, LSU, others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Days before he’s set to open his junior season at Florida’s Calvary Christian High School, four-star guard Carl Cherenfant holds a handful of scholarship offers. Programs such as LSU, Memphis and USF have made things official, while a number of other programs are kicking the tires on his recruitment.

Below, the Rivals150 prospect discusses which schools are most involved and where he is in relation to setting up visits.





ON TEAMS THAT HAVE SIGNALED INTEREST THIS FALL

"LSU, USF, Florida, Georgia, Memphis, Notre Dame, Dayton, Virginia, Xavier ..."



ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

"Florida, Georgia, USF, Memphis and Dayton are probably like the top five in contact right now."





ON UPCOMING VISITS

"I’m talking with a lot of coaches right now to get in on some visits. In the near future, I want to get to, like, Memphis and Dayton. I for sure want to get to USF soon, too. Then I want to go back to Florida. I went there on an unofficial last month. It made me want to go back."





ON HIS VISIT TO FLORIDA

"The atmosphere was crazy. I was there for the Alabama football game. I loved that environment. It was nuts. We sat on the left side pretty close to the field, but I got to get on the field pre-game. That was cool."





ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

"The atmosphere. I want it to feel like a second home. I’m looking at culture, too. I want to see how the coaches handle the team while I’m there. I want to know if I can be a better player for going there."



ON WHAT TYPE OF SYSTEM FITS HIM BEST

"I think I can fit with any offense, but I like to get up and down and play in transition. Playing fast is the best way to suit me. I like to get downhill."