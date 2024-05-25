A four-star prospect in the class of 2026, Cameron Holmes knows his recruitment is in its infancy. College coaches aren’t even permitted to contact him until next month. Still, Holmes is already starting to survey his early options and the college basketball landscape as a whole.

The younger brother of Dayton star turned NBA hopeful DaRon Holmes, Cameron Holmes is familiar with how the process works and is already kicking the tires on certain programs.

Rivals recently spoke to Holmes about his approach to his recruitment as well as what the months ahead may hold.

*****

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE ALREADY SIGNALED INTEREST:

“The last coach I talked to through my coach was Stanford. I just picked up an offer from them.”

ON STANFORD:

“It’s amazing because they are all about education, too. To be offered by them means a lot because I’ve been really keeping up on my school work.”

ON WHO HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM WHEN THE CONTACT PERIOD STARTS IN MID JUNE:

“To be honest, anybody. My high school coach is already taking a lot of calls. I know that, so I’m just looking forward to being able to talk to everyone. Right now they only talk to him or my dad.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT CALL HIS COACH AND FATHER:

“The schools that have already offered check in with them a lot. It’s mainly Kansas, Stanford and a few others. It feels like more and more every day.”

ON WHERE HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD:

“I do want to check out Dayton for sure because that's my brother’s school. I also really want to check out Michigan. I heard that’s a great place.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT NEW MICHIGAN COACH DUSTY MAY:

“I don’t know much about him outside of watching him coach at FAU and all that.”

ON DAYTON:

“I’ve been to a game there. The atmosphere is insane. I can't even imagine what actually going there is like.”