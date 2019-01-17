He’s been on campus at Baylor, BYU, Stanford and Texas already and wants to see Michigan and Michigan State in the near future. Texas A&M is another school involved with the four-star prospect.

Last summer, you could see the crowds of college coaches for Lohner’s games slowly grow throughout July as he continued to show off his game. Since then, the Texas native says Baylor , BYU , Michigan , Michigan State , Stanford and Texas have been the most consistent in recruiting him.

Caleb Lohner has become such a popular target in the 2020 class for his athleticism and dependable jumper.

Lohner broke down his interest in the schools recruiting him.

Baylor: “They were the first school to approach me and give me a scholarship offer. They’ve been awesome. They have great people, a great coaching staff, and great players.”

BYU: “I really liked it. My dad played there a long time ago, so there was a connection there. I think he had more fun than I did, but I love their coaching staff. Coach (Dave) Rose is great. They made me feel really comfortable without bringing religion into it. They want me there for basketball.”

Michigan: “I haven’t talked to Coach (John) Beilein in person yet, but I’ve talking to him on the phone and by text and he seems like a great person. They are really good this year. They are still undefeated.”

Michigan State: “I really like Coach (Tom) Izzo. We’ve stayed in touch a good bit. He’s a really cool guy. I want to go up there and see everything.”

Stanford: “It was a really different experience, but it was a really cool experience. I love what Coach (Jerod) Haase is doing with their team. He has really big plans for them, so it will be cool to see what happens.”

Texas: "Coach (Shaka) Smart is awesome. I love their program. His message to me has just been keep working hard and doing what I’m doing. He always said he would love to have me.”

Texas A&M: “I haven’t got to know them as well as I would like, but I’m definitely interest in them. One of their assistants, coach Ulric Maligi, I think is awesome. I love him. He would be a fun coach to play for because of his energy and high character. They are a school I want to look at closely.”