Overtime Elite power forward Brandon Crawford could be a name to monitor as programs attempt to fill scholarships late in the cycle, as the 6-foot-9 prospect has long been on the radars belonging to college coaches throughout the Southeast.

Crawford, who reclassified from the class of 2023 to the class of 2024 before joining OTE, is a talented shot-blocker with a diversifying offensive game and high ceiling.

Rivals recently spoke with the South Carolina-born Crawford to see where his recruitment stands as he stares down a late-winter or early-spring commitment.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Manhattan and Kennesaw State. Those are the main two.”



ON IF HE PLANS TO TAKE MORE VISITS:

“Right now, it’s just talking to coaches. I just took a visit to Manhattan awhile back. Honestly, I really liked it. It was good to get there and see what’s out there.”

ON HIS RECENT VISIT TO MANHATTAN:

“I liked the coaching staff. They’re relatable. I like the way they coach. They're good people.”

ON HIS VISIT TO KENNESAW STATE:

"I already visited there this summer. I liked the coaches there, too. I look to see how they are as people and coaches and I liked them a lot.”



ON WHEN HE HOPES TO MAKE A DECISION:

“I’m probably going to wait until the second signing period to see how things go.”

*****