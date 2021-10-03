Four-star Brandon Gardner has a pair of SEC visits on deck

“I took visits to Georgetown and Maryland , but they don't really talk to me much anymore. I have also been to South Carolina a couple times.” Gardner said, “I have visits to Auburn and LSU coming up. I am going to try and get to Memphis , Georgia and Florida , too.”

The high-flying junior at Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God has had a line of college coaches at each of his practices since college coaches were able to come onto campus.

After a summer with the Team Thad (Tenn.) EYBL 17u program, Brandon Gardner came in at No. 46 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update.

Georgetown: “They have been showing me a lot of love, showing my how I can fit into their system. I learned about their history, about Patrick Ewing and John Thompson, I love it there.”

South Carolina: “I didn’t really know a lot about the school going into the visit. But once I got on campus, they showed me everything from the chairs they sit in, to the food they ate. I was actually surprised how big the basketball program was. I thought it was going to be like a regular program, but they are really big, big time. And they got some good food there, like real good food.”

LSU: “They are showing me a lot of love. They have already been to two of my practices. They tell me the real, you know all the stuff I need to work on. They tell me they love my potential and that if I keep working big things will happen for me.”

Auburn: “They stick out because they have so many pros in the NBA. I mean really, who doesn’t want to go to Auburn?”

Memphis: “I mean, it’s Penny Hardaway. He personally has been recruiting me. He told me he is going to help develop me and everything. He just tells me how much he loves my game.”

Georgia: “That is where I am from, I am from Georgia, I have always loved Georgia. They tell me how much they already love my game, but they also tell me how they can see me keep growing and what all to work on.”

Florida: “I like Florida a lot. They like to get out and run, that is the type of player I am, I like to get out and run and that is when I am at my best.”