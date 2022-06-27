Four-star Brandon Gardner commits to St. John's
Early Monday morning, 2023 four-star forward Brandon Gardner announced his commitment to St. John’s. He chose the Red Storm over Auburn, Georgetown and LSU.
Gardner sat down and explained his decision to Rivals below.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Why St. John’s? “It’s about the fit, it isn’t about the name. It’s about how they’ll use you and where you’re wanted. Go where you’re wanted and where you’re loved because this is a life-changing event, you know?”
The staff’s pitch: “I’m a game-changer in the Big East. The Big East doesn’t have a lot of players like me that can block shots, dunk on people and shoot the three sometimes, things like that.”
St. John’s plan for Gardner: “They’ll use me as a lob threat. They play fast and I’m a fast-paced player. I’ll be blocking shots, getting dunks in transition, screen and roll, screen and pop, exploit mismatches, and play defense”
Gardner’s relationship with the staff: “It’s like a family for real. That’s really why I chose St. John’s over all over these schools. We talk all of the time, we can talk about anything. I really mess with those guys.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Gardner, who finds himself positioned inside the top 70 in the latest Rivals150, is one of the top prospects to ever commit to the Red Storm. His athleticism and motor will be very fun for Mike Anderson to use in a variety of ways on the court. Gardner’s a run and jump athlete who can step out and do other things on the court from time to time. He’s not afraid to meet you at the rim at either end of the floor.