Four-star Both Gach headed to Pac-12
One of the top remaining prospects in the class of 2018, four-star wing Both Gach has made his pick.
A native of Minnesota who spent a prep school year at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep, the 6-foot-7 Gach announced he is headed to Utah on Friday.
"Their coaching staff has been recruiting me since last July and I've built a great relationship with them and I feel like it's the right place for me to develop on and off the court," Gach said.
Blessed with size and athleticism, Gach is far from the rough-around-the-edges prospect that one might expect to land this late in the game. He is a skilled ball-handler who can play some as a point guard, shooting guard or small forward. He shoots the ball well and he has the tools to be a big time defender.
Gach actually reminds the Utah staff of a player they helped develop into an NBA guy.
"They actually compared me to Delon Wright because of his passing ability and playmaking," said Gach. "They had a guy similar to me so hopefully they can mold me into that same type of player that he was because of what I can do."
Gach will be the sixth member of what has turned into a strong recruiting class. He joins four-star wing Timmy Allen along with three-star prospects Riley Battin, Lahat Thioune, Naseem Gaskin and Charles Jones II.