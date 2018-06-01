One of the top remaining prospects in the class of 2018, four-star wing Both Gach has made his pick.

A native of Minnesota who spent a prep school year at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep, the 6-foot-7 Gach announced he is headed to Utah on Friday.



"Their coaching staff has been recruiting me since last July and I've built a great relationship with them and I feel like it's the right place for me to develop on and off the court," Gach said.

