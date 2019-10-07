Four-star big man Martice Mitchell to the Big Ten
The decision is in for four-star Martice Mitchell and he'll be playing his college ball in the Big Ten.
On Monday, the 6-foot-10 center at Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom Township announced that he has committed to Richard Pitino and Minnesota.
Mitchell's summer coach with Chicago based Y&R recently told TheGopherReport's David Sisk that Mitchell's official visit made a big impression.
"He liked how they played the stretch three and four," said Boateng. "He had a great conversation with Coach Pitino after the practice for about twenty to thirty minutes. They got their personal time going over stuff. Martice really liked that. He said he enjoyed the visit. He said he could see himself there."
One of the summer's breakout prospects, Mitchell showed tremendous growth since we first saw him two years ago.
Thin and skilled, Mitchell runs the floor like a guard and is a high level athlete with plus agility, bounce and body control. He can shoot the three-pointer, he puts the ball on the floor and he fits the new age game where you want as many players capable of stretching defenses on the floor at the same time.
He will need to add weight and continue to get more consistent, but the tools to be a high level pickup are all there.
Mitchell is Minnesota's first commitment from the class of 2020.