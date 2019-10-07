The decision is in for four-star Martice Mitchell and he'll be playing his college ball in the Big Ten.

On Monday, the 6-foot-10 center at Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom Township announced that he has committed to Richard Pitino and Minnesota.

Mitchell's summer coach with Chicago based Y&R recently told TheGopherReport's David Sisk that Mitchell's official visit made a big impression.

"He liked how they played the stretch three and four," said Boateng. "He had a great conversation with Coach Pitino after the practice for about twenty to thirty minutes. They got their personal time going over stuff. Martice really liked that. He said he enjoyed the visit. He said he could see himself there."