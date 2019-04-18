Four-star big man Jonathan Aku in no hurry
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2019 Team rankings | 2019 Position rankings
2020 Rivals150 | 2020 Position rankings
SPRINGDALE, Ark. --A little over two years ago, class of 2020 four-star Jonathan Aku moved from Nigeria to the United States in order to secure a better future.
Playing with the Texas Impact at The Warmup by MADE Hoops over the weekend, he showed that the hard work is paying off. Not only is the 6-foot-10 center from the iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy is an imposing force on the interior, he's a leader and has a good grasp of the big picture.
“I’m trying to be a leader for the younger guys and help them get better," said Aku. "I think we have three sophomores this year so I want to set an example for them so when they come back, they can be better.”
“I’m working on my left and right hooks. I’m also working on my motor and being consistent with my defense.”
Landing a college scholarship is the priority and Aku is cleaning up in that department. Texas A&M, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Houston, Miami, Tulsa, LSU, TCU and more have offered scholarships and more are sure to come.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches and I’m wide open," said Aku. "I’ve been talking to all of the coaches on my list, LSU, Houston, A&M, Georgetown, Tulsa and a lot of other coaches have been hitting me.”
Aku said that he's been on the campuses of Houston and LSU and he had favorable impressions of each.
Houston: “Houston is a good team and I like the coach. (Kelvin Sampson) is a solid coach and I would love to play for him as well as many other coaches.”
LSU: “LSU was pretty good. I got to meet the players and I liked the atmosphere. I also talked to the coaches and we went to computer science facility and I liked it.”
Aku isn't in a real hurry to make a decision but said that he does hope to have things narrowed down by the end of the summer. Not surprisingly, academics will matter most.
“For me, I want to go somewhere that I can play and be accepted. Most important is education. Education matters to me a lot because after basketball I want to do something and I love computers.”