SPRINGDALE, Ark. --A little over two years ago, class of 2020 four-star Jonathan Aku moved from Nigeria to the United States in order to secure a better future.

Playing with the Texas Impact at The Warmup by MADE Hoops over the weekend, he showed that the hard work is paying off. Not only is the 6-foot-10 center from the iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy is an imposing force on the interior, he's a leader and has a good grasp of the big picture.



“I’m trying to be a leader for the younger guys and help them get better," said Aku. "I think we have three sophomores this year so I want to set an example for them so when they come back, they can be better.”

“I’m working on my left and right hooks. I’m also working on my motor and being consistent with my defense.”