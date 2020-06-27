Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Beadle goes with Clemson

He was originally planning to decide his college future a week ago. But after taking some more time to think things over, four-star combo guard Josh Beadle has come to a decision.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior at Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman who runs with the Upward Stars during grassroots play will be staying in state.

“I’m excited to get this done," Beadle told Rivals.com. "Last week I didn’t have my decision totally made and me and my parents had to come to an agreement so we decided to commit this weekend.

“I’m going to Clemson. It’s an ACC school and they made me a priority, that’s all that you could ask for.”