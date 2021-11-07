Four-star Austin Ball beginning to add high-major offers
Austin Ball came in at No. 86 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update. He is a newer name to the national scene that has picked up a lot of steam recently.
With his recent transfer, the 6-foot-7 sharp-shooter at Albemarle (Va.) Miller School has become a hot commodity for college coaches.
“Right now, I have offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Drexel, Radford, Stetson, and Fairfield,” Ball said. “I have heard a lot from Oklahoma State, Maryland, a little bit from Notre Dame and Georgia Tech recently. There are a lot of schools who are just starting the process with me, just starting to come in.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
West Virginia: “I have seen a lot of West Virginia, being from there. They are a real defensive and pressing type of system. I have heard a lot from them, so they are recruiting me pretty hard.”
Virginia Tech: “I talk to coach [Mike] Jones a lot; he really likes my game. He talks to me about the program. It seems like a great program, from what he says. Other than that, I like their offense, the ball movement, and shooting.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Virginia Tech was my first main unofficial visit I have been on,” Ball said. “I have had a lot of other schools who want me to come up, so there will be some in the future, but I don’t have any more planned for right now. I want to go to a team that plays together and plays fast. I like a school that shoots threes, being a 3-point shooter myself. I want to go to a place that plays fast. So I will be looking for some of that stuff in a program.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Ball is a lengthy 6-foot-7 wing. His shooting is the first thing that pops off the page. He moves well off the ball and receives the pass on balance and squared to shoot it. He is in a unique situation. Ball has played in the post most of his life and is now expanding to the wing within the past 12 months. A lot of the footwork, counters, and angles he is still learning. But the natural ability is definite as he also has a little pop to his game, capable of dunking on a slow rotating help defender. Already productive, the upside here is very intriguing.