“My jump shot, I’ve been working on it and it’s getting more and more consistent and I’m trusting it more. That’s big."

“I played hard and I kept going no matter the score or the situation in the game," Walker said. "I’m also athletic and I had some eye-catching plays because of that and caught some people’s eyes.

His recipe for elevating his play with Team BBC on the Adidas circuit and attracting attention was a simple one.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-9 native of Baltimore who will play his senior season at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy narrowed his college choices down to Boston College , Illinois , Kansas , Maryland , Miami , Pittsburgh , Rhode Island and VCU.

One of the biggest risers of the summer, four-star power forward Anthony Walker is now a top 100 player in 2019 and down to eight finalists.

Walker discussed what he likes about each of his finalists.



Boston College - “They are good with the development of players in their program. The coach produces winners and I want to win at the next level and play at the next level.”

Illinois - “They play at a high level in the Big Ten against some of the best competition at the collegiate level. They are good with helping people learn the game mentally and I fit their playing style. I can't wait to go see their campus.”

Kansas - “They are huge on the development of players, especially at my position. Also knowing how the program is for their players before and after graduation, the support. I know that whether I go to the league or not I’ll always be able to go back there.”

Maryland - “It’s close to home and when I was real young I always watched them and was a fan. Talking to the staff and understanding their plans for me and for their program makes me feel good about them.”

Miami - “They play at a high level and they are also good at development. When players leave they always come back. You can see it on youtube, you can hear it from their coaches that their payers always come back. It’s a family and it shows me that the players love their time at school.”

Pittsburgh - “It was great seeing the campus, it’s huge and it’s unique. Meeting Coach (Jeff) Capel makes me feel good about the program. He has a lot of knowledge of the game and has been around a lot of great players in the present and the past. His knowledge could really help me.”

Rhode Island - “Talking to the coaching staff and visiting on an unofficial they’ve showed me that they would allow me to be free. I could showcase my skills not only on the low box but on the perimeter. It makes me feel good to know that I could showcase my talent in different ways.”

VCU - “They were my first offer and they’ve been talking to me for a while. Having that is good and they play my style, fast and upbeat. They are also great with bigs. They are great with developing big men and they can help you step out on the perimeter and be a complete player.”