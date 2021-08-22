Four-star Anthony Black has two official visits locked in
Anthony Black is one of the many highly recruited prospects in Texas this year and leads a recruitment that spans coast to coast. After a terrific summer with 3-D Empire, the 6-foot-6 guard is ready to start taking the next step in his recruitment.
As he starts his senior year of high school, the four-star prospect mentioned Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Georgia, Gonzaga, Kansas and Oklahoma State as programs heavily involved with him right now. He has official visits locked in with Georgia and Gonzaga.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “They just put a big guard in the lottery of the draft. They watch my games and then break them down and send it to me. I read it, study it, and then we have a call about it. It just shows how focused they are in recruiting and that I’m a priority.”
Baylor: “I’ve known the coaching staff there for a long time. They just started recruiting me heavily about a month ago. They talk about how they like to play with multiple guards on the floor at the same time and they just let their guards rock. The combination of that and the winning culture is a plus for them.”
Duke: “Growing up, everybody wants to be good enough to play for Duke. I have a good relationship with coach [Jon] Scheyer. If you go to Duke, you’re solidified as one of the top freshmen.”
Georgia: “With them, coach [Tom] Crean is so detail-oriented and he’s so intentional with the stuff he does to develop his players. He was showing me a bunch of workout stuff before and after that they did and how it translates. They just take development to a different level.”
Gonzaga: “They do a good job with their point guards. I like how they play really fast and with a lot of ball screens. It seems like a fun place to play. That’s my type of playing style. I have a great relationship with them, and they have my playing style.”
Kansas: “It’s just a prestigious school and a lot of great players have come through there. They know how to develop players and win a lot of games.”
Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike [Boynton], his relationship with his players is on a different level. He’s just a great coach and a great person. He’s just told me to make the best decision for me. He’s not even trying to stress me to go there. He’s just a good person. Cade Cunningham went there and we have some similarities in our game, so that’s comforting to know.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Along with his planned official visits to Georgia and Gonzaga, Black mentioned he does plan to take his other three official visits as well but hasn’t decided which schools to use them on. Georgia and Gonzaga have to feel good about where they sit with Black right now to be able to secure visits already. He didn’t provide dates of those visits but look for Georgia to have him in for a football weekend and Gonzaga to bring him in for a big recruiting weekend in October with the start of practice. Once he takes those visits along with the other remaining three, he’s aiming to sign with one of the schools in November.