Kira Lewis was one of the standout performers at the first stop in the Nike EYBL for the 2018 season this past weekend. The 6-foot-3 guard from Alabama averaged 21 points, 4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Georgia Stars through four games.

Lewis shared his thoughts on why the new offers came through and where he stands with some of the schools involved with him right now.

“I think me playing well this weekend led to all this. I scored, played defense, shared the ball, and we got a couple of wins and I think that’s what attracted the coaches and offers.”

Alabama: “They are headed in the right direction. They made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in I don’t know how long. They are getting big-time players and getting guys to the League. I like where they are headed.”

Baylor: “They always have had success in the Big 12. They had a down year this year by most people’s standards, but next year they will be better. They let their guards play and have good players.”

Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean came over for an in-home visit. He just told me he wanted to play the same way they played at Indiana and that he would let me play freely. He told me I’m a priority for them in the 2019 class.”

Tennessee: “They had a great year. They developed some of their guys from their first year and when I watched them this year a lot of their players had gotten better.”