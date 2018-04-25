Kira Lewis was one of the standout performers at the first stop in the Nike EYBL for the 2018 season this past weekend. The 6-foot-3 guard from Alabama averaged 21 points, 4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Georgia Stars through four games.
With his success, the four-star prospect in the 2019 class added offers from Florida State, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, TCU and Virginia Tech in the past few days. Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Dayton, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, LSU and Tennessee are among the schools that have been on Lewis for a while now. He’s been on campus at Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Dayton, Georgia and Tennessee.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Lewis shared his thoughts on why the new offers came through and where he stands with some of the schools involved with him right now.
“I think me playing well this weekend led to all this. I scored, played defense, shared the ball, and we got a couple of wins and I think that’s what attracted the coaches and offers.”
Alabama: “They are headed in the right direction. They made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in I don’t know how long. They are getting big-time players and getting guys to the League. I like where they are headed.”
Baylor: “They always have had success in the Big 12. They had a down year this year by most people’s standards, but next year they will be better. They let their guards play and have good players.”
Georgia: “Coach [Tom] Crean came over for an in-home visit. He just told me he wanted to play the same way they played at Indiana and that he would let me play freely. He told me I’m a priority for them in the 2019 class.”
Tennessee: “They had a great year. They developed some of their guys from their first year and when I watched them this year a lot of their players had gotten better.”
RIVALS REACTION
Lewis maintains that he’s nowhere near making a decision and isn’t ready to admit any schools are separating themselves from the pack yet. However, behind the scenes, most people seem to believe Alabama will be really tough to beat as is usually the case with kids from its own state. Lewis is fully buying into Avery Johnson’s plan and likes the direction of his program.
Baylor is another one that seems to intrigue Lewis. He’s been on their campus already and has built a strong relationship with the Bears' staff. Tennessee shouldn’t be slept on here either as Rick Barnes has done a terrific job recruiting him so far.