Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Aidan Shaw making strides

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- Over the last week, one of the nation's top summer programs MoKan Elite conducted their summer mini camp. Four-star Aidan Shaw was one of the standouts.

The rising junior at Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley high school is a big time athlete with tremendous size and versatility. Since Rivals.com last saw him in February, it has clear that he has been working on his game.



"I've been hitting the weights a lot," Shaw told RIvals.com. "I've really been trying to work on my shot, I changed up the form a little while back and my shot has been getting better. I'm also working on my handles, trying to get them tighter."



College coaches have taken notice of Shaw. His phone has been ringing consistently since schools could contact him directly on June 15th. Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Wichita State have offered while Arkansas, Kansas and many more have been in touch.



"So my mom made a joke, she was like watch them start texting and calling you right at midnight," said Shaw. "Anyway I went to bed at like 11 not expecting anything and when I woke up I already had some texts from like 12:01 and then that whole week my phone was blowing up which was really fun."

