Among the schools the four-star prospect out of Pennsylvania says are coming at him hardest right now are Indiana , Iowa , Marquette, Michigan , Northwestern , Ohio State , Penn State , Pittsburgh , Purdue and Stanford . He’s been on campus at Indiana, Marquette, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Purdue over the past few months. He heads out west to Stanford this weekend for a visit.

Ethan Morton has become one of the more highly recruited guards in the 2020 class over the past several months. His play with the New York Rens in the Nike EYBL left a lot of coaches excited as he has great size for a guard and great play-making ability.

Morton broke down his recent visits and what he wants to see at Stanford this weekend.

Indiana: “The basketball history there and the support is great. Coach (Archie) Miller being a guard and a Western PA guy, I’m able to connect with him over that. I think he has the program going in the right direction. He brought in a really good freshman class. Being able to play for a former point guard is intriguing to me.”

Michigan: “The visit was very impressive. The track record coach (John) Beilein has with that program taking them to two national championships and having all the success is impressive. Everything they do is really good.”

Northwestern: “Obviously the school speaks for itself with the education you get there. Coach (Chris) Collins is a really good coach and I think he has a chance to get it going with what he did a couple years ago taking them to the tournament. They have a good team. He’s also a really good person at heart.”

Ohio State: “Obviously they had a really good year last year and they have a really good recruiting class. They’ve been on me for a little while and I’m definitely excited to see how they do this year. With the class they have coming in next, I think they have a chance to be really good.”

Pittsburgh: “I think coach (Jeff) Capel has done a really good job building a relationship with me. He’s just another really good person. It will be interesting to see what he can do this year. He got there late this year but the guys he was able to get in a short amount was impressive, and I think he could put together a good 2019 class.”

Stanford: “It’s another school that speaks for itself academically. It just has a totally different feel than the schools I’ve seen so far because it’s on the west coast and in the Pac-12. I think coach (Jerod) Haase has the program in a good spot. They have some good freshman coming in. The way they play with the position-less offense fits what I like to do as a player.”