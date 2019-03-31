Four-star 2020 Hall gets a jump on establishing leaders
Four-star power forward P.J. Hall finished his junior season at Dorman (SC) High School the way all high school players want to finish their season and that’s by cutting down the nets as a state champion. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game along the way.
On the recruiting front, the Class of 2020 prospect has heard from schools all over the country. As you would expect, the schools in the region are really making a strong push. Hall said the schools he talks with the most are Clemson, Florida, Marquette, South Carolina and Tennessee, with all having offered a scholarship. He has visited Clemson, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee unofficially already.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Hall breaks down some of his visits and his interest in the programs involved in his recruitment.
Clemson: “I really like their program. I like their coaching staff. I like how they are the underdog because I have been that my whole life.”
Florida: “I love it down there. It’s really nice. My sister is down there playing volleyball. Mike White, Daris Nichols, and all the coaches down there are great. I really like them.”
Georgia: “It was nice. I went up there for a football game. Coach [Tom] Crean is a great recruiter, great coach, and great in player development. They have some top recruits coming in and should be really good next year.
Marquette: “I’ve talked to them a good bit. I like it. I haven’t been up there yet, but I’ve heard great things. I don’t know Coach Wojo too well yet, but I hear he’s a great guy and great coach.”
South Carolina: “Frank Martin is awesome. I love the way he coaches and his intensity. People sees what he does on the court and think he is a jerk, but he’s actually one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He’s a great guy.”
Tennessee: “They just had a tough loss in the NCAA Tournament. Come back from down 18 to lose in overtime. I love their program. They are one of the top teams in the nation, but they play like they have no ranking and with a chip on their shoulders.”
RIVALS REACTION
Hall has been fortunate enough to be able to get out and see all the schools recruiting him the hardest right now outside of Marquette, so he’s a little further along in the process than some of his peers in the 2020 class. Right now, his plan is to finish up his last travel season with the Upward Stars and then move closer to a decision before the early signing period.
Handicapping the race for Hall right now is tough. The interview took place right after Tennessee’s tough loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16 and it was clear that he felt bad for the coaches and players. The Vols are definitely a serious player here.
Martin has made a really strong impression on him early putting the Gamecocks in play to keep Hall home for college. Florida has his sister down in Gainesville already playing volleyball and White’s staff has done a great job so far too. Don’t rule out Clemson here either as he likes the approach the Tigers staff has taken towards recruiting him and the way they coach. Don’t expect an end to this one too soon.