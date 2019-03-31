Four-star power forward P.J. Hall finished his junior season at Dorman (SC) High School the way all high school players want to finish their season and that’s by cutting down the nets as a state champion. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game along the way. On the recruiting front, the Class of 2020 prospect has heard from schools all over the country. As you would expect, the schools in the region are really making a strong push. Hall said the schools he talks with the most are Clemson, Florida, Marquette, South Carolina and Tennessee, with all having offered a scholarship. He has visited Clemson, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee unofficially already.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Hall breaks down some of his visits and his interest in the programs involved in his recruitment. Clemson: “I really like their program. I like their coaching staff. I like how they are the underdog because I have been that my whole life.” Florida: “I love it down there. It’s really nice. My sister is down there playing volleyball. Mike White, Daris Nichols, and all the coaches down there are great. I really like them.” Georgia: “It was nice. I went up there for a football game. Coach [Tom] Crean is a great recruiter, great coach, and great in player development. They have some top recruits coming in and should be really good next year. Marquette: “I’ve talked to them a good bit. I like it. I haven’t been up there yet, but I’ve heard great things. I don’t know Coach Wojo too well yet, but I hear he’s a great guy and great coach.” South Carolina: “Frank Martin is awesome. I love the way he coaches and his intensity. People sees what he does on the court and think he is a jerk, but he’s actually one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He’s a great guy.” Tennessee: “They just had a tough loss in the NCAA Tournament. Come back from down 18 to lose in overtime. I love their program. They are one of the top teams in the nation, but they play like they have no ranking and with a chip on their shoulders.”

