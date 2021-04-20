Basketball Recruiting - Four programs staying in close contact with Chandler Jackson

Standing 6-foot-4, Chandler Jackson is a strong and sturdy guard who plays with balance and a great pace. “I am a point guard, I can pass, I can get to the rim, I can knock down a shot. I can do pretty much everything you know. I can defend, rebound. Some coaches tell me I play like Anthony Edwards because I can get my shot off, you know most others say I am a true point guard,” Jackson said. College coaches have already begun to take note of the Christian Brothers point guard, who lined up with Team Thad’s EYBL team at the On the Radar Sweet 16. “I got offers from Creighton, TCU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. I would say I am hearing the most from Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State and 'Bama, all of them really, but mostly those four,” Jackson said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “I talk to Coach O, head coach Nate Oates. We talk about how they play and how they can get me to the NBA. They like big guards at the school so I fit that description. Overall, I like the school really, I like them a lot.” Wake Forest: “I talk with assistant coach BJ McKie with them a lot. You know head coach Steve Forbes is a winning coach, he won a ton at East Tennessee State. This was his first year there, they did well for his first year and they are going to keep getting better.” Vanderbilt: “Me and assistant coach Faragi Phillips talk. He is from Memphis so I talk to him like every day. He talks to me or my family every day. That program is all about development, these last couple of years with Saban Lee and Aaron Nesmith. They talk to me about how Coach can develop players pretty well and get players to where they want to be.” Florida State: “They talk to me every day about how they like big guards down there. You know, Scottie Barnes was a point guard there this year, he is like 6-foot-9. Patrick Williams came off the bench there and he was a top-five pick. No matter if you come off the bench or start, as long as you buy in there, you’re good.” “Virginia Tech and Oklahoma are a couple of schools who are talking a lot and haven’t offered yet,” Jackson said.

WHAT'S NEXT?