Marcus Bagley

Marcus Bagley, the younger brother of former Duke star and current Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley, is a really impressive prospect in his own right. Ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the 2020 Rivals150, the 6-foot-7 small forward has the type of versatility and skill that will translate to the next level with ease. Bagley mentioned Arizona State, California, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt as the schools involved in his recruitment. He just recently took an official visit to Arizona State and mentioned that he would like to take one to Pittsburgh soon as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Bagley talked about the schools showing interest in him right now. Arizona State: “I love it out there. That’s home for me. I grew up around there. Coach (Bobby) Hurley is a great coach and very into the game, and I feel like that translates with his players. I feel like he’s building a good thing over there.” California: “They just got a new coach, so I’m just trying to learn more about their coaching staff. I’ve been texting with them a little bit.” Pittsburgh: “I already know coach (Jeff) Capel from when he recruited and coached Marvin. He’s a good dude. He’s building that program up over there and wants me to be a part of it.” Vanderbilt: “It’s a great school from what I know. I still need to learn more about them and their new staff. I know about Jerry Stackhouse from when he played.”

