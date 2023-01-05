Chris Beard is out as Texas’ head coach following an arrest last month for third-degree felony assault. And while there are obviously more important issues that stem from that kind of news, the Longhorns also now have a hole to fill at head coach going forward. While the university attempts to identify its next coach uncertainty will begin to take hold among recruits both committed and uncommitted. Below, Rivals has a look at four major prospects impacted by the coaching change in Austin. ***** 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. RON HOLLAND

Holland will need to be released from his letter of intent if he decides to look around, but it’s hard to imagine Texas putting up much of a fight in this case. The alternative landing spots for the five-star wing are obvious, though. Arkansas and UCLA were heavily involved in the hunt to land Holland before he chose UT and could be again if the Texas-based star decides to open things back up. He’s familiar with both campuses and coaching staffs, so it’s not as though the transition would be a difficult one. If Holland decides to go elsewhere, it will almost certainly be Fayetteville or Los Angeles. Kentucky could find itself involved again as well.

2. TRE JOHNSON

The top 2024 prospect in the country also happens to be the top 2024 prospect in Texas, and the Longhorns were a ways down the road with the uncommitted guard before Beard was fired. That work, obviously, has now been undone. The new Texas staff - whoever may comprise it - will likely need to start over in the pursuit of the top junior in the country, which will be a tall order at this stage of the game. Other seriously involved parties such as Baylor, Kentucky, Arkansas and North Carolina stand to gain something from the Longhorns being forced to push the reset button in their pursuit of Johnson.

3. AJ JOHNSON

Like Holland, Johnson signed with Texas during the early period. Also like Holland, he shouldn’t have much trouble getting a release from his letter should he choose to ask for such a thing. As for possible alternative landing spots, Johnson’s list isn’t quite as cut and dried as Holland’s. LSU was under serious consideration when Johnson made his pledge back in November. The professional route was also an option. That said, expect new schools to enter the fray should Johnson decide to hit the ranks of the uncommitted once again. We could well see a new contender emerge here, but previous finalists USC and Arizona State will almost certainly be involved to some extent.

4. DONNIE FREEMAN