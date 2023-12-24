If they were to show you their Christmas wish lists, college basketball coaches would likely have names written down instead of things. Here are four outstanding 2024 prospects that college coaches wish they could land as a gift on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 scoring guard has had one of the steepest climbs in recent memory, going from virtually unknown to the top of the mountain, checking in at No. 5 overall in the Rivals150. Edgecombe is, arguably, the best two-way guard in the 2024 class with elite gifts as a three-level scorer and a lockdown defender. Edgecombe recently hinted that the end of his recruitment is in sight after taking visits to Duke, Baylor, St. John’s, Kentucky and Florida. Duke and Baylor brought a full house of coaches to recent tournaments for Edgecombe.



The 6-foot-6 wing is down to Kentucky, Louisville, NBA G League Ignite and South Florida, and has moved the goalpost a few times on when the decision would come. His latest visit was to Louisville and before that South Florida where his brother, Kobe, transferred from Grand Canyon this offseason. Karter is also supposed to potentially make a trip to Kentucky next month. His other brother Kevin was a McDonald’s All-American before suiting up for the Wildcats in 2018. All signs point to a spring decision for Knox.

The 6-foot-9 bruiser is down to Indiana, Maryland, Houston and Kansas and backchannel chatter is saying that Queen could make a decision next month, potentially at the Hoophall Classic which runs from Jan. 11-15. Queen is the most dominant low post scorer in the country, anchoring the country’s No. 1 team. He’s from Maryland so the Terps have always been favored, but his Montverde teammate Liam McNeeley is headed to Indiana and stays in his ear.

