The last thing Elijah Crawford thought was that he’d be planning visits in the middle of May of his senior year after being committed to Stanford since last October.

But when Jerod Haase got canned in March, Crawford took his time with thinking through his best-case scenario going forward and ultimately decided to reopen his recruitment.

Earlier this week the four-star point guard got his NLI release from the Cardinal.

“I tried to wait it out, but I just felt like it was to open things up,” Crawford said. “It’s pretty crazy to be in this position, but I just have to do what I have to do. I just want to make the best decision at this point.”