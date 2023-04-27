COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Big man Peyton Marshall returned to the land of the uncommitted recently when the former Auburn commit decided to back away from his commitment to the Tigers. The 6-foot-10 center had a nice opening weekend to the grassroots season last week, as he shined playing for at the adidas 3SSB event in Iowa.

Following his first game of the session, Watson spoke with Rivals about his decision to reopen his recruitment and which schools are in the mix as things stand.





ON HOW AUBURN TOOK THE NEWS OF HIS DECOMMITMENT

“They were disappointed but they were ok. He said he was disappointed but he respects my decision as a man. They never want to lose a player, but they understand that business is business.”

ON SCHOOLS IN CONTACT

:”Tennessee State, Tennessee, Ole Miss and New Mexico State. Those are the ones off the top of my head.”

ON POTENTIAL VISITS

“I might take a couple visits. If nothing stands out, I’ll probably just end up going somewhere I'm already familiar with.”

ON SCHOOLS HE WANTS TO CHECK OUT

“I’d like to see LSU and check it out. I want to go out there and see what that's like. They haven’t reached back out since I decommitted, though.”

ON OLE MISS

“They have Wes Flanigan. He was the guy that recruited me to go to Auburn. He is telling me the same stuff he told me at Auburn. He knows how to use me effectively and all that.”

ON TENNESSEE

“With Tennessee, they are talking about how those coaches develop me and how I fit. They think I’m the perfect player for their program.”

ON TENNESSEE STATE

“With Tennessee State, that’s interesting because it’s an HBCU. I like the culture and stuff like that.”



