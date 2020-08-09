Basketball Recruiting - Florida State surges to top of 2021 team rankings with Warley

Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles added their fourth four-star prospect from the rising senior class when6-foot-5 combo guard Jalen Warley announced that he will play his college ball in Tallahassee.

Florida State surged to the lead in the 2021 team recruiting rankings when they added a top 25 player on Sunday.

A product of the Westtown School in Pennsylvania who plays with Team Durant in the summer, Warley burst onto the scene during the 2019-20 high school season earning offers from major programs all around the country.

Rangy with long arms, Warley is a crafty driver who loves to get downhill and has a knack for getting into the lane to make plays for himself and others. He's not a crazy athlete and he needs to add strength, but Warley has a high level of skill, the size to not only probe defenses off the dribble but pass over them and he's just dangerous enough as a jump shooter to really cause major problems for opposing teams who must choose to go big or small in defending him.



Warley joins a group that includes top 25 wing Matthew Cleveland, top 40 wing Bryce McGowens, top 65 skilled big man John Butler and juco seven-footer Naheem McLeod who initially committed to the Noles as a high schooler.

