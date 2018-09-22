Florida State added to its 2019 class on Saturday upon the commitment of Eastern Florida State College shooter Nathanael Jack. A 6-foot-5, 195lb prospect that hails from Canada is regarded as one of the top junior college prospects this fall and gives the Seminoles a deadly scoring weapon off of the catch and shoot.

Selecting the Seminoles on Saturday, Jack discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “I chose Florida State because I was impressed with the experienced coaching staff and the positive learning environment. They have gone above and beyond in being transparent throughout the entire process,” he said. “I admire how family oriented the players and staff are alike. The staff expressed sincere effort in me on a personal, professional and spiritual level. Florida State’s basketball program has continued to excel at an impressive level.

“I see myself being a great asset to the future success of the team. Not only be able to utilize my skills for the better of the team, but to also bring a sense of leadership and talent to an already talented team.”