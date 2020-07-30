Basketball Recruiting - Florida State lands 7-footer Naheem McLeod

“He (Leonard Hamilton) has done a great job with all of his 7-footers like Chris Koumadje and Michael Ojo and he has set the standard for how you can become a pro,” McLeod told Rivals.com. “I know his system is to get the ball and attack and I am already pretty used to it and comfortable with that.”

Known for his three-men, 7-foot center rotation, Leonard Hamilton snagged his third piece for such a trio on Thursday via the junior college ranks. Naheem McLeod , who was originally a member of Florida State’s 2019 class and will spend the winter at Chipola Junior College, committed to the Seminoles on Thursday.

A 7-foot-3 center from the Philadelphia area, McLeod was expected to enroll alongside Patrick Williams last fall. Instead, he kept his eligibility intact, will compete for Chipola in the winter, and will become a member of FSU’s 2021 class that already features three top-65 commitments. In doing so, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“He really believes in his bigs to make plays that benefit the team,” McLeod went on to say. “With the guys that he has there now like Balsa (Koprivica) and Quincy (Ballard), they’re pretty good, too. I just think that I can add to it and bring a lot of defensive pressure.”

Florida State now sits with the number-two ranked class in 2021 after today’s commitment from McLeod. The 7-footer is a light of foot big man that can complete a variety of tasks that most his size cannot as in his ability to get up and down the floor and guard further away from the basket.

The Seminoles will look to the backcourt in landing a ballhandler before they move entirely onto the 2022 class. Two gifted wings in Matthew Cleveland and Bryce McGowens have already committed, as has John Butler, a 7-footer that may be used more in a Jon Isaac role compared to all else.