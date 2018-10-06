Williams chose the Seminoles over NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest , Texas and Arizona , among others, giving FSU a tremendously versatile two-way prospect on the perimeter. Standing over 6-foot-6 and with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Williams can play on the ball as a secondary playmaker, make shots to the perimeter and finish with athleticism. He can also defend up to three positions in the half-court setting.

Florida State has added another member to its 2019 class, and it's the Seminoles' best get yet, as Rivals150 wing Patrick Williams has committed to the ACC program. A super- talented prospect from North Carolina, Williams gave his verbal pledge to the Seminoles after taking an official visit to Tallahassee two weeks ago.

A giant win for the Seminoles, Williams continues to ascend the Rivals150, and he has jumped 36 spots since June. Production has not been difficult to come by for the top-40 prospect, as he emerged this summer with the Team United program on the Nike EYBL circuit, posting solid numbers in various columns on the final stat sheet.

While his DNA does not say score, Williams is more than capable of making the proper play in the half-court setting. In 21 games on the Swoosh circuit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 13 points (40 3PT percent), 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks.

The four-star wing becomes the third member of Florida State's 2019 class. He will join sharpshooting junior college wing Nathanael Jack and three-star forward Zimife Nwokeji in Tallahassee next fall. The Seminoles remain involved with a slew of others, including Kofi Cockburn, Kai Jones, and Balsa Koprivica.