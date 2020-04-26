“After speaking things over with my friends and family, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft,” Nembhard stated. “I will wait to hear back for the appropriate feedback as far where I might be selected in the upcoming draft and have left the door open for my return to Florida in the fall.”

Following a strong two-year stay as the lead guard at the University of Florida , Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard has entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft and signed with Todd D. Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of Life Sports Media and Entertainment , he told Rivals.com.

A former five-star prospect from the 2018 high school graduating class, Nembhard has started all 67 games that he has appeared in the past two seasons. Bringing tremendous size to the point guard position, Nembhard is most valued for his passing abilities and defensive prowess along the perimeter.

Knocked in the past for his lack of shooting, Nembhard worked on revamping his jump shot last offseason which correlated with a much more efficient sophomore campaign. While his perimeter numbers dropped some, Nembhard made over 51-percent of his attempts beneath the arc and bumped his scoring averages by over three points. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists, three rebounds and 1.1 steals for the season.

A chance remains for Nembhard to return to Florida in the fall depending upon the feedback that he might receive. The Gators are expected to return all of its production from last season besides Kerry Blackshear, while enrolling two standout transfers and a top-25 recruiting class.