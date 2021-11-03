Florida, SEC schools showing interest in forward Sam Walters

Sam Walters came in at No. 26 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 rankings update. The 6-foot-9 forward also announced his transfer from Montverde (Fla.) Academy back to his old high school, The Villages (Fla.) Charter School. His ranking makes Walters the No. 4 power forward in the 2023 class.

“I am pretty versatile," Walters said. "I can hit threes, play defense, guard multiple positions. I would probably say shooting is my best attribute, though.”

After a big showing with the Nightrydas (Fla.) 16u team in the Nike EYBL bubble, Walters has picked up a lot of interest from colleges.

"I have offers from Florida, a lot of SEC schools ... LSU, schools like that. I am hearing the most from Florida,” Walters said.

*****

MORE: Four-star Carl Cherenfant talks Florida, LSU, others | Noah Clowney picks Alabama | Brandon Miller also chooses the Tide

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Rivals150

2024 Rankings: Top 40

*****



